Suspects wanted after alleged theft of $40k worth of oilfield pipe from site in Elysian Fields

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching the people responsible for a theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe.

The sheriff’s office says the theft happened at EnPower in Elysian Fields back on March 1. Security footage shows someone driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. Another person was reportedly seen driving an older maroon Dodge diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1, 2022 theft of $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a site in Elysian Fields, Texas. (Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says they used the equipment to load the pipe, then drove off with it.

EnPower is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of their pipe, and the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 903-923-4020, or call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

