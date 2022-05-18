Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Suspects wanted after alleged theft of $40k worth of oilfield pipe from site in Elysian Fields

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1,...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1, 2022 theft of $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a site in Elysian Fields, Texas.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching the people responsible for a theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe.

The sheriff’s office says the theft happened at EnPower in Elysian Fields back on March 1. Security footage shows someone driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. Another person was reportedly seen driving an older maroon Dodge diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1,...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1, 2022 theft of $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a site in Elysian Fields, Texas.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1,...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with the March 1, 2022 theft of $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a site in Elysian Fields, Texas.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says they used the equipment to load the pipe, then drove off with it.

EnPower is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of their pipe, and the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 903-923-4020, or call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dead after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence

Latest News

According to projections by The Knot, about 2.6 million weddings are expected to happen this...
YOU’RE INVITED: Wedding boom on the horizon as COVID restrictions end
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dead after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
jim
Jim Taliaferro calls off mayoral campaign
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say