Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts

Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will...
Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will be funneled back into regional arts councils and support Louisiana artists.
By Haley Weger
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unopposed bill has passed the house and senate, that would put Louisiana art on mobile display. The bill would introduce a new specialty license plate for art enthusiasts in the state.

Dr. Brook Hanemann, Director of Banners at McNeese, said a specialty license plate like this, could soon be on cars across the state.

“It shows solidarity and support for the arts, you actually will see people driving by with these plates on our highways and our byways,” said Hanemann.

Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will be funneled back into regional arts councils and support Louisiana artists.

“I think it really does promote the unique culture we have here in Louisiana, especially when people go take a good road trip somewhere else, they can kind of be jealous of the license plates we have,” said Corbello.

“The funds raised from that license plate goes back into the arts here in Louisiana,” said Corbello.

One of the artists behind the work - Lake Charles’ own Candace Alexander.

“The landscapes are part of our Louisiana scenes, it’s just a really cool process in many ways,” said Alexander.

She’ll be showing off her ideas in Baton Rouge Thursday, for Art’s Day at the Capitol.

“Inside we will have one of our local artists, Candace Alexander, she will be painting live painting, a possible design for these plates,” said Hanemann.

While they are still in the early stages- “The possibilities are endless to have something like to make our state and our roots sort of stand out on the highways.”

“The house and the senate have passed the bill, we are now waiting for the final revisions, but it looks like we have a good chance of this going through,” said Hanemann.

Arts Day in the Capitol will be featuring arts advocacy displays from across the state. While this happens inside, outside Banners at McNeese is partnering with Nick Erickson, the Professor of Movement and Head of the L.S.U. MFA Acting, to generate even more notice for our artists as they bring a group of aerialists performers from the same group that set up not long ago in front of Historic 1910 for Rouge et Blanc.

McNeese, Banners, the Lake Charles Arts Council, local artist Candice Alexander, and the Louisiana Partnership for the arts (which represent all regions of La) are united in an effort to help breathe fresh life into Arts Day at the Capitol, and just may be instrumental in bringing new Louisiana art to our highways and byways with Specialty License Plates.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

Latest News

City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday (May 17) recommended a short-term return to...
New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge
Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old sports medicine doctor, was voted most likely to succeed when he...
Marshall ISD, other schools laud alum’s actions as heroic
91-year-old deputy shows what it is like to go to work with him for the day.
91-year-old Deputy still serving the community
Community reacts to shooting of 5-year-old
Community reacts to shooting of 5-year-old
Remembering heroic efforts of Dr. John Cheng
Remembering heroic efforts of Dr. John Cheng