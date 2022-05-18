Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Jim Taliaferro announced on Wednesday (May 18) morning he is suspending his run for Shreveport and will instead for Shreveport City Council.

Taliaferro currently serves as Caddo Parish District 8 Commissioner. He plans to run for City Council District C, John Nickelson’s seat which he is not seeking reelection.

One of the reasons for spending his campaign for mayor was to avert “splitting the vote” for mayor.

Taliaferro issued an open letter to Shreveport voters:

Dear Shreveport,

We must not split the vote. That’s what I’ve been saying since 2018. You deserve a real contrast between the two runoff candidates this time.

That is why I announced my campaign at the beginning of 2021, to give the people a well-known name way ahead of time as an alternative to the current mayor. Circumstances now dictate a different approach must be taken to ensure that Shreveport has a real choice on who will lead our city going forward.

As a proud Airman, I always strive to emulate the creed of the U.S. Air Force: “Integrity first. Service before self. Excellence in all we do.” In this case, ‘service before self’ means stepping aside so that voters can unite behind one candidate earlier in the campaign season, to change the trajectory of our city.

That’s why Janet and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my mayoral campaign. Words cannot express my gratitude to so many of you who have supported me in this endeavor.

While I enjoy my work on the Caddo Commission, my love for Shreveport compels me not to pass up an opportunity to serve our city. That’s why I will seek election to the City Council.

This has never been about me, it has always been about the people of Shreveport. Make no mistake, we will forge a better future for our city. The fight to save Shreveport has just begun!

Sincerely,

-Jim

