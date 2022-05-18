Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council

Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for mayor of Shreveport in 2022. He announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday, May 18.(www.jim4mayor.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Jim Taliaferro announced on Wednesday (May 18) morning he is suspending his run for Shreveport and will instead for Shreveport City Council.

Taliaferro currently serves as Caddo Parish District 8 Commissioner. He plans to run for City Council District C, John Nickelson’s seat which he is not seeking reelection.

One of the reasons for spending his campaign for mayor was to avert “splitting the vote” for mayor.

Taliaferro issued an open letter to Shreveport voters:

Dear Shreveport,

We must not split the vote. That’s what I’ve been saying since 2018. You deserve a real contrast between the two runoff candidates this time.

That is why I announced my campaign at the beginning of 2021, to give the people a well-known name way ahead of time as an alternative to the current mayor. Circumstances now dictate a different approach must be taken to ensure that Shreveport has a real choice on who will lead our city going forward.

As a proud Airman, I always strive to emulate the creed of the U.S. Air Force: “Integrity first. Service before self. Excellence in all we do.” In this case, ‘service before self’ means stepping aside so that voters can unite behind one candidate earlier in the campaign season, to change the trajectory of our city.

That’s why Janet and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my mayoral campaign. Words cannot express my gratitude to so many of you who have supported me in this endeavor.

While I enjoy my work on the Caddo Commission, my love for Shreveport compels me not to pass up an opportunity to serve our city. That’s why I will seek election to the City Council.

This has never been about me, it has always been about the people of Shreveport. Make no mistake, we will forge a better future for our city. The fight to save Shreveport has just begun!

Sincerely,

-Jim

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence

Latest News

La. House passes bill restricting transgender athletes
Lake Charles Arts Council Director, Devon Corbello said the money made from these plates will...
Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts
Q&A: Candidates speak on race for Texas Democratic Congressional Representative of District 1
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Freedom Tour makes campaign stop in Texarkana