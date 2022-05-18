Shooting reported on Southern Avenue

Getting Answers
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue on the night of May 17, 2022.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Five units responded.

Three minutes later, police dispatched 11 units to a report of a shooting at the same location between East 61st and East 63rd streets. That number later grew to a dozen.

Officers found a man outside a house. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, a police spokesman said.

Two vehicles that were parked in front of the residence also had been struck by gunfire.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

