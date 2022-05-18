More heat for now but changes are on their way

(KSLA) - The heat will continue for a couple more days, then a cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. This will bring some rain and knock temperatures down providing some much needed relief.

This evening will be very warm and humid. There will be a few passing clouds but no rain. Temperatures will take their time cooling down. It’ll be in the lower 90s early on then will cool to the mid 80s after sunset.

Overnight, look for a few more clouds to build back up. It should be another cloudy start to the day Thursday. These clouds and the humidity will keep temperatures on the warm side. Lows will be only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will also be hot and dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s close to the record set back all the way from the 1800s! There should be a little more sunshine, especially in the afternoon. That’s why I’m going with a slightly higher temperature. We’ll see if you get enough heat to break a record though. I do not expect a single drop of rain though.

Friday will just about be the same. It will be hot and dry with a few passing clouds. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening though. It will not be a washout, but something to watch for. A better chance for rain will be around the I-30 corridor, but all the rain should quickly wind down before hitting northwest Louisiana. We will also be watching for the potential for severe weather. Right now there is a marginal risk for severe weather for northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. Strong winds and large hail are the most likely threats.

The isolated rain and storms will temporarily end overnight but will start up again on Saturday. There will not be rain everywhere, but there could be some heavy downpours. I’d say it will be mostly in the evening with a line of showers and storms. This is when a cold front will be passing through. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day, but it is not enough to cancel any plans. Ahead of the cold front, it will still be very warm if not hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The rain now looks to continue into Sunday. It still will not be too much to handle. So, if you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be fine. Temperatures will be back to below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s! The bad news though is that the humidity does not look to go down much at all. It will still be cooler, but the air will feel very stuffy and not as comfortable.

Monday will be nice and cool compared to what it has been like. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. It should be great weather to kick off the new work week!

Tuesday has a chance for a couple showers to return. It will not rain everywhere, but whatever we do get will help keep temperatures from heating up too much. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday may have a little more rain. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though since we could use the rain. That will also keep temperatures from warming up too much. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great rest of the week and get ready for some cooler weather!

