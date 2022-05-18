Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

LOOKING FOR A JOB? Scores of employers search for potential employees at Caddo-Bossier career fair on May 19

Some employers will be conducting interviews on the spot.
Scores of employers will converge on LSU Shreveport's campus for the Caddo-Bossier Career Fair.
Scores of employers will converge on LSU Shreveport's campus for the Caddo-Bossier Career Fair.(La. Workforce Commission)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 50 employers from across northwest Louisiana will be looking for new employees during a career fair Thursday, May 19, at LSU Shreveport.

The job fair is being hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Date: Thursday, May 19
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (first 30 minutes dedicated to veterans looking for jobs)
  • Location: University Center Building, LSU Shreveport

Some employers will be conducting interviews on the spot.

The Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino Shreveport and Red Ball Oxygen are just a few of the many employers who will be on site.

Candidates are encouraged to dress professionally and come with an updated resume.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence

Latest News

We are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way for the ArkLaTex this weekend helping...
More heat on the way
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Bossier City, SporTran reach agreement
Bossier City, SporTran reach agreement
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool