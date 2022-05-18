LOOKING FOR A JOB? Scores of employers search for potential employees at Caddo-Bossier career fair on May 19
Some employers will be conducting interviews on the spot.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 50 employers from across northwest Louisiana will be looking for new employees during a career fair Thursday, May 19, at LSU Shreveport.
The job fair is being hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Date: Thursday, May 19
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (first 30 minutes dedicated to veterans looking for jobs)
- Location: University Center Building, LSU Shreveport
The Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino Shreveport and Red Ball Oxygen are just a few of the many employers who will be on site.
Candidates are encouraged to dress professionally and come with an updated resume.
