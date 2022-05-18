Intense heat ahead of unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle of the week we are more intense heat on the way with record heat being possible through Friday. We continue to look towards the weekend for our next chance of rain as well as a cool down, but it is looking more and more likely Sunday will be impacting by the showers and storms as well as Saturday. In addition, while our temperatures look to finally drop below average Sunday for the first time all month that looks to be more from rainfall than the cold front as the trough moving through the country looks flatter and flatter on our model guidance. What this also means is that our humidity will not be dropping as much as originally through with mugginess likely sticking around.

We are tracking more potential record heat on the way the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, as we’ve been saying for the past few weeks, make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking more hot weather. Temperatures this morning are again around the 70 degree mark and will be moving into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with an outside chance of beat the record of 94 for today. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures this afternoon will again be around the 100 degree mark.

Throughout the rest of the week we are expecting more of the same on the way for the region. Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid-90s with elevated humidity with no chance of rain in sight. After a dry and toasty Friday clouds will be on the increase later in the afternoon and there is the potential for a couple of thunderstorms in the evening out ahead of the front moving in this weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend and into next week we are tracking unsettled weather that will be moving into the region. This will be due to cold front that will be slowly moving into the ArkLaTex from our north and west. Saturday will see off and on scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon, but as the timing on this front passing has continued to slowly shift later the focus on the most amount of wet weather is moving to Sunday. Now Sunday morning looks to have the most amount of scattered shower and storm activity along with cooler temperatures with highs around 80. The wet weather should clear out later Sunday with a dry and muggy Monday followed by another potential weather maker on the way for Tuesday bringing more wet weather along with cooler temperatures potentially as well.

In the meantime, get ready to do some more sweating Wednesday! Have a great day!

