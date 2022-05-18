Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards begins signing bills from 2022 Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday, May 17, that he had signed the first round of bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Information from the Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards:

  • ACT 1—SB 84 Creates the “Maddie’s Footprints” special prestige license plate.
  • ACT 2—SB 17 Provides for the distribution of fees collected from the “Save the Honeybee” prestige license plate.
  • ACT 3—SB 26 Provides for the terms of the members of the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board.
  • ACT 4—SB 27 Re-creates the Department of Environmental Quality.
  • ACT 5—SB 38 Provides for the risk charge against nonparticipating owners in drilling units.
  • ACT 6—SB 55 Re-creates the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
  • ACT 7—SB 91 Re-creates the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority Board.
  • ACT 8—SB 113 Provides relative to structural pest control operator’s licenses.
  • ACT 9—SB 205 Provides relative to the “Soil Conservation Districts Law.”
  • ACT 10—SB 245 Provides for the Orphan Well Program.
  • ACT 11—SB 270 Provides relative to retaining and removing invasive species of fish.
  • ACT 12—HB 120 Re-creates the Department of Economic Development.
  • ACT 13—HB 121 Re-creates the Department of Public Service.
  • ACT 14—HB 169 Provides relative to professional geoscientists.
  • ACT 15—HB 397 Separates funding sources for environmental education and litter abatement.
  • ACT 16—HB 749 Transfers litter abatement responsibilities and programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
  • ACT 17—HB 750 Provides for the prosecution of certain littering violations by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
State budget proposal advances to Senate floor

