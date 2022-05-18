GETTING ANSWERS: Why was the weight limit decreased on the Industrial Loop/I-20 bridge?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some KSLA viewers have reached out to ask why the overpass bridge on Industrial Loop and I-20 was downgraded to a limit of five tons.

KSLA’s Kori Johnson reached out to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for answers. According to officials, the limit change was made because the bridge was hit by an illegal overweight load.

The department said they don’t know who hit the bridge because the person didn’t file a report. Officials estimate the incident happened last year. When the bridge was inspected in January, officials noticed the change. They are currently in the process of making emergency repairs.

In the meantime, the limit postings were downgraded for safety.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.