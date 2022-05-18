Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

GETTING ANSWERS: Why was the weight limit decreased on the Industrial Loop/I-20 bridge?

I-20 West road sign
I-20 West road sign(KSLA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some KSLA viewers have reached out to ask why the overpass bridge on Industrial Loop and I-20 was downgraded to a limit of five tons.

KSLA’s Kori Johnson reached out to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for answers. According to officials, the limit change was made because the bridge was hit by an illegal overweight load.

The department said they don’t know who hit the bridge because the person didn’t file a report. Officials estimate the incident happened last year. When the bridge was inspected in January, officials noticed the change. They are currently in the process of making emergency repairs.

In the meantime, the limit postings were downgraded for safety.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

Latest News

Covid 19
LDH will not require COVID-19 vaccines next school year
A father and son are getting ready to walk across the stage at LSU.
Father and son set to graduate from LSU together
Mason Hereford, chef and owner of Turkey and the Wolf restaurant on Jackson Ave., is set to...
Turkey and the Wolf chef to appear on Netflix’s Iron Chef
Texarkana first responders honored for EMS Appreciation Week