U.S. Dept. of Labor awards $1.5 M grant to Shreveport Housing Authority

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Shreveport Housing Authority a $1.5 million YouthBuild grant on Tuesday, May 17.

YouthBuild grants help fund job training and employment services for young adults not enrolled in school, or participating in the labor market. It provides opportunities for jobs in construction and other in-demand industries, especially jobs that support clean energy technologies.

Participants will engage in classroom learning that will prepare them for work-based opportunities.

