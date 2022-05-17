Getting Answers
Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosting Homeless Resource Day on May 22

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is hosting a Homeless Resource Day on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A special effort is underway in Texarkana to address the needs of the areas’ homeless population, and officials are looking for community volunteers.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition has begun collecting items for a Homeless Resource Day set for Sunday, May 22.

“We are calling it Empower Texarkana and we are looking to change lives here in Texarkana and hopefully give back to the less fortunate,” said Chloe Brown with the Homeless Coalition.

Leaders with the coalition say the homeless population in the Texarkana area has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They say many of those people in need are not aware of the services available to them.

“We are going to provide resources, dental, healthcare, vision. Me and a bunch of hair stylists will be giving out free haircuts,” Brown said.

“Doing what we can to empower these people and get them jobs, get them shelter, get them the resources that may be hard to find,” said LaKing Harris with the Homeless Coalition.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition has been around for eight years and is made up of several non-profit organizations in the area. However, officials say for the Homeless Resource Day to be a success, they need a lot of volunteers.

“Basically come together as a community and give back as a community to the less fortunate because sometimes, that is all it takes is that little helping hand and that’s all it takes to get someone back on their feet,” Harris said.

The Homeless Resource Day will take place at Crossties Event Venue on E Broad Street in Texarkana, Ark.

