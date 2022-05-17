Schools laud alum’s actions as heroic

(KSLA) — He was a 1987 graduate of Marshall High School, a 1991 graduate of Baylor University and a 1995 graduate of Texas Tech University School of Medicine.

And all three agree that Dr. John Cheng died a hero.

Cheng, a 52-year-old sports medicine doctor, charged at the gunman at the California church and tried to disarm him. His heroism allowed other parishioners to subdue the gunman and hog tie him with extension cords, authorities said.

Sheriff Don Barnes called Cheng’s heroism “a meeting of good versus evil” that probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people.”

People were at the church to celebrate a pastor’s return. Officials say the shooter went in during lunchtime, chained the doors and tried to gum up the locks with super glue to prevent anyone from escaping. The gunman, identified as David Chou, then started firing, wounding at least five people. That is when Cheng jumped into action.

Marshall Independent School District posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Marshall ISD mourns the loss of Dr. John Cheng, family man, friend, hero and class of 1987 MHS graduate. Prayers will continue to be lifted for his family and friends as well as all of those touched by this tragedy.”

And in a statement released to KSLA News 12′s sister station KCBD, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center says Cheng’s actions reflect his lifelong dedication to service. The school honors his death “as heroism in its purest form.”

Cheng graduated from the medical school in Lubbock in 1995, the “proud product” of a family of physicians who immigrated from Taiwan. He was devoted to patient care and carried that practice to southern California.

Here is the full statement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine:

“Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of alumnus John Cheng, M.D. We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to Dr. Cheng’s family, including his wife, and their two children. “Dr. Cheng’s heroic acts in Sunday’s shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in California reflected his lifelong dedication to service. In a moment of crisis, he placed the lives of his neighbors before himself—and by every account, that act of selflessness and courage, which cost him his life, saved the lives of many others. It was heroism in its purest form. “Dr. Cheng was a 1995 graduate of the School of Medicine and the proud product of a family of physicians who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. He earned a reputation as an energetic student who was deeply devoted to patient care and carried that same ethic to his practice in Southern California, where he served the community as a beloved family and sports medicine physician. TTUHSC and the School of Medicine are deeply proud of the example and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Cheng is survived by his wife and 2 children.

