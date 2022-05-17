Sarah Huckabee Sanders Freedom Tour makes campaign stop in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sarah Huckabee Sanders Freedom Tour rolled into downtown Texarkana late Monday afternoon (May 16).

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is seeking to follow in her father’s footsteps in becoming governor of the State of Arkansas, but first, she has to win the Republican nomination in the Arkansas primary election on May 24. The candidate says she has received great response across Arkansas, including in Texarkana, where she spent part of her childhood.

She says she’s running for office to make things better in the state and for her three children.

“But I think if we don’t fight for the Arkansas I grew up in, our kids are not going to inherit the same one, and I want to make sure they do, that they have every opportunity to succeed if possible and that we are keeping our best and brightest in the state and also bringing in the best and brightest from around the country,” Sanders said.

The tour will continue Tuesday morning at the Mule Kick in Magnolia, Ark.

