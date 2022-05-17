Q&A: Candidates speak on race for Texas Democratic Congressional Representative of District 1

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The race for the party primary is underway in Texas.

KSLA sat down with candidates Jmar Jefferson and Victor Dunn to discuss their run for Democratic Congressional Representative of District 1.

The following is a Q&A with Jefferson.

Q: What do you feel are the biggest issues facing northeast Texas that you could address in Congress?

A: “We can get with HUD to determine what a square space of living should be and throughout America. You shouldn’t have to pay more to live in San Francisco than Texarkana, or Hemphill and Sabine County, or Tuscaloosa Alabama. If we are attacked by any other country, the American people will come to defend every American grain of sand.”

Q: What was your motivation to run for this congressional seat?

A: “I was suppose to run in California, because I’ve been doing the work. My cousin froze to death in Dallas, they took him to the morgue, not to the hospital, and that really broke my heart. My mother inspired me to come back. She said, ‘You’re needed here Jmar, there’s nobody like you. You need to help the people that grew up with you.’”

Q: What political experience do you have that makes you qualified for this seat?

A: “It takes vision, compassion and good ears to be in touch with the needs of the people and understand how to negotiate with other members of Congress, because they have the same issues that we have in east Texas. The greedy is stealing from the needy and enslaving us.”

Q: What would you like to tell voters who are thinking about voting for you?

A: “I want everybody in east Texas to know that if you vote for Jmar Jefferson, we’re talking about securing the basics, not grandiose ideas. We should have meat and potatoes on everybody’s table, shelter. We don’t need representatives, like Senator Ted Cruz, running off when we need him when the power grid, but securing funding to make sure we have the general welfare taken care for east Texas.”

The following is a Q&A with Dunn.

Q: What do you feel are the biggest issues facing northeast Texas that you could address in Congress?

A: “Voter suppression, which has kind of been a hot bed, not only for the district of east Texas, it’s a nationwide issue, so I think a lot of the issues that we’re working on; voter suppression, voter issues, take precedence over a lot of the other issues.”

Q: What was your motivation to run for this congressional seat?

A: “I was one of the initial cases of COVID-19, not only in east Texas, but Texas, and I saw a lot of things happening. This is when there were six, seven, eight hundred people had died in New York City. So, a lot of the things that I wanted to do, I had to push to the back burner and so this is the best time for me to do that.”

Q: What political experience do you have that makes you qualified for this seat?

A: “Forums, debates, essentially statewide in Texas for some years, especially I am a native east Texan.”

Q: What would you like to tell voters who are thinking about voting for you?

A: “If you’re voting for Victor Dunn, you’re voting for yourself. I am a regular guy in east Texas. A guy you meet on the street. I’m just like you, I have the same desires, I have the same concerns that you have; the high price of gas, the ongoing crisis of food, the high cost of housing. I have the roots and the foundation of east Texas, I can relate to the common man, I can relate to the business community.”

Election Day is Tuesday, May 26.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.