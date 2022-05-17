Getting Answers
Providence House summer camp to get underway in June

The Providence House is kicking off its kids summer camp in early June.(theprovidencehouse.com)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer is right around the corner, and a downtown Shreveport non-profit is gearing up to welcome some happy campers.

The Providence House, which works to pull families from poverty through different educational and vocational programs, is launching its summer camp in early June.

Here’s what you need to know;

This year, the camp is working with children who were adversely affected in school by the COVID-19 pandemic through lost learning. The organization is teaming up with high school students from Caddo Magnet for individualized, one-on-one instruction.

Registration is on a first come, first served basis. The camp is open to the entire community.

