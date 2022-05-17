Getting Answers
Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen

By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a homicide involving two teenagers took place early Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

KNOE received the following information from the police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shotspotter alert at the corner of Winnsboro Road and Mississippi Street.

“A 16-year-old victim was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.  The victim died at the scene from his wound.

“During the initial investigation, a 16-year-old suspect was established and arrested. He is charged with Second Degree Murder and was booked at the Green Oaks Detention Center.

