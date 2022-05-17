Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (KLTV) - The body of a Longview man reported missing in April has been found in a hiking area of the Utah desert.

The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, was identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday, according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Brantley had been missing since his car was discovered abandoned at Notch Peak and Tule Valley in the West Desert. Deputies found Brantley’s cell phone was left inside the vehicle at the time.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We express gratitude to all who put forth efforts in the search for Jonathan including those who spread the news of his search via social media.”

