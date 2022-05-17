Major heat continues through the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will not change much from day to day for now. It will remain very hot with highs near record territory. Things will be improving once a cold front arrives this weekend.

This evening will have a few passing clouds but no chance of rain. There will also be plenty of humidity so it will feel very hot. Even after sunset, temperatures will struggle to cool down. It will be in the 80s until late tonight.

Overnight it will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. We should wake up to a few more clouds Wednesday morning. There will still not be any rain. Temperatures will be warm and muggy and only cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be hot and dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s close to the record set back all the way from the 1800s! Difference on these days is that there will be a few more clouds providing a little shade. I do not expect a single drop of rain though.

Friday will just about be the same. It will be hot and dry with a few passing clouds. There is a 20% chance of rain though. Some showers could build their way in by the evening and overnight hours. It will not be a washout, but something to watch for. We will also be watching for the potential for severe weather. Right now there is a slight risk for severe weather for northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. Strong winds and large hail are the most likely threats.

The isolated rain and storms will continue overnight and on into Saturday. There will not be rain everywhere, but there could be some heavy downpours. I’d say it will be mostly in the morning when we see the most showers and storms. This is when a cold front will be passing through. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day, but it is not enough to cancel any plans.

The rain will be moving out by Sunday, and so will the extreme heat! There could be a couple lingering showers Sunday morning, but it should turn drier in the afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will be back to near if not below average with highs in the 80s! Even the humidity will be lower by Sunday! Therefore, this weekend is looking fantastic! If you are planning anything outdoors, Sunday is easily the better day with no rain expected and lower temperatures/humidity.

Monday will be nice and cool compared to what it has been like. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. it should be great weather to kick off the new work week!

Tuesday has a chance for a couple showers to return. It will not rain everywhere, but whatever we do get will help keep temperatures from heating up too much. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Have a great week and stay cool in the heat!

