Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Being a Saints fan on social media seems like it’s not for the faint of heart these days.

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)

On Monday night, CBS Sports tweeted about a dream scenario where the Saints add wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their receiving corps after adding former LSU Tigers Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite already having a group that features himself, Pro-Bowl receiver Michael Thomas, and first-round draft pick Chris Olave out of Ohio State; Landry shared the Tweet and tagged Beckham Jr. with a gif of the rapper Drake applauding.

It’s hard to say if adding the Pro-Bowl and Super Bowl Champion wide receiver is at all a likely scenario to the already loaded bullpen, but fans are in a frenzy seeing that Landry, a 5-time Pro-Bowler, is pushing the idea of another former Tiger reuniting for the sake of the home state’s professional team.

As Tiger faithful know, if Beckham were to join the Saints, it would not be the first time the Tiger tandem were teammates in the NFL and the two filled the one and two spots in Cleveland for several seasons.

This latest social media event is another tugging at the heartstrings of Louisiana sports fans and it comes just a day after Drew Brees teased a possible return in a Tweet that was likely a joke.

First-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis were quick to shoot down rumors of a Brees return.

READ MORE Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Saints to sign Beckham Jr., particularly if he wants to agree to a hometown deal, adding another wide receiver is likely not on the team’s list of priorities at the current moment.

But one thing fans can probably safely assume is that any rumor about Brees or Sean Payton, who is headed to Fox Sports as an analyst, is likely just more fake news.

READ MORE REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst

READ MORE Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1

It’s unclear how Jameis Winston, who waited in the wings to take over for Brees but got hurt seven games into last season, felt about the Brees joke but he’s steadily been saying that he’s ready for week 1. He’s likely ready to get on the field with this group of receivers with or without Beckham Jr.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Saints signing Jarvis Landry
NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts