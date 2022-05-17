Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court, however, could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
The blaze May 13, 2022, that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House in Shreveport is being...
Arson suspected as possible cause of fire that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House

Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant