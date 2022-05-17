Intense heat the rest of the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a very warm Monday we are only tracking more of the same on the way for your Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Record highs will be possible starting today and continuing through Friday as a massive ridge builds in over the Deep South with highs in the mid-90s likely. As we get towards the end of the week we are tracking a cold front that will be making its way towards the ArkLaTex with storm chances starting to rise Friday night. Your weekend forecast looks unsettled especially on Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. There is some potential that the wet weather could linger into Sunday, but we should start to dry out and cool off with highs in the lower 80s Sunday.

We are tracking intense heat ahead for the region over the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need to make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking a very hot day across the region Tuesday. Temperatures are around the 70 degree mark this morning and will be moving up into the mid-90s this afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will right around 100 degrees.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same on the way for the region. High temperatures Wednesday through at least Friday will be in the mid-90s and combined with the humidity it will be feeling right around the 100 degree mark. Do not expect any relief from Mother Nature as dry weather will dominate through the end of the work week.

Starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend we are tracking some changes on the way for the ArkLaTex in the form of a cold front. Starting Friday night we are tracking scattered showers and storms that will start to push into the region from the northwest. This will continue on Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day, but temperatures are trending warmer with highs in the upper 80s as the frontal passage timing has moved back. Showers could continue into Sunday morning before clearing out and bring cooler and more comfortable weather finally back to the region.

In the meantime, get ready for some scorching weather ahead! Have a great Tuesday!

