Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building

The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East in Pineville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Heart of Worship Church (HOW) in Pineville has purchased the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant operates out of.

The two parties were recently in a land dispute after the church put up a fence on what they believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant and was eventually torn down by a fed-up passerby.

It was confirmed by the Pineville Police Department that the area of land in the middle of the dispute between the restaurant and church is what is known as a ‘servitude of passage,’ meaning it could not be blocked by a fence.

KALB obtained a copy of a mass text from HOW to its members, confirming someone had purchased the restaurant’s building for the church. The same text says the conflict boiled down to “liability, big trucks and security” for their school. The message also added that Pelican Seafood & Poboy owner Brian Wu can continue to operate the restaurant out of the building with no change to his lease. The full text is below:

Wu confirmed to KALB that he had been made aware of the sale, but was not given information regarding his lease yet. Wu shared that he signed a five-year lease with the previous building owner, Mike Bordelon, back in April.

A statement from the church regarding the situation was sent to KALB and also released on Facebook and reads as follows:

Heart of Worship is so blessed to have grown as a part of the Pineville community. Our members are proud to support...

Posted by Heart of Worship on Monday, May 16, 2022

KALB attempted to obtain proof of the sale from the Rapides Parish Courthouse, but according to officials, no documents have been filed yet.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

