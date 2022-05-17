Girlfriend of shooting victim vows to keep his name alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More information has been learned about the man killed in a shooting on Saturday, May 14, that investigators say triggered an hours-long standoff with the shooter.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Ronald LeDuff, 25.

His girlfriend, Bianca Vinning, said she and her neighbors were tormented by the suspect, Henry Williams, ever since she moved in across the street. She added she always feared something like this could happen.

“Because he (Ronald) didn’t deserve that at all,” said Vinning. “And as long as I got breath on my body, I’m going to keep his name alive with everything in me.”

She is trying to stay strong while mourning the loss of LeDuff.

“They (police) called me and they said, ‘Hey, it’s about Ronnie and the neighbor,’ and I already knew,” explained Vinning.

Deputies said the suspect, Henry Williams III, who lived across the street from the couple, got into an argument with LeDuff. Then, after a fight, Williams allegedly pulled out a gun and shot LeDuff.

After the shooting, Williams barricaded himself in his home. And after allegedly firing his gun at deputies multiple times during a 4-hour long standoff, Williams was shot and taken into custody. (WAFB)

“This man (Williams) would come outside with a black ski mask on and bulletproof vest every day. That’s not normal,” noted Vinning.

After the shooting, Williams barricaded himself in his home. And after allegedly firing his gun at deputies multiple times during a four-hour-long standoff, Williams was shot and taken into custody.

“The whole community have been complaining about him - the whole community,” said Vinning.

Just last weekend, the couple celebrated the news that they are expecting a baby girl. Vinning is five months pregnant.

“Now, my baby got to come here and can’t even meet her daddy. That’s not fair to her. That’s not fair to her,” stated Vinning.

She said LeDuff died while protecting their home from what she calls a menace to the entire neighborhood.

“I’m really broken in the inside. I don’t know how to cope with it. I’ve never been through nothing like this before but I know I have to remain strong. And God has everything all under control and I’m just going to give it to him,” emphasized Vinning.

She’s left with pictures that can serve as distant memories and one special note from the love of her life this past Valentine’s Day.

“And he left me a note and it said, ‘Bianca, you are a special gift from heaven. Your smile warms my heart and your presence makes me whole. BaeBae.’ And I will always cherish this from him. I miss him so much,” said Vinning.

According to a spokeswoman with the EBRSO, deputies only received one complaint about Williams, which was in March of this year, when he allegedly threatened some utility workers.

Funeral arrangements for LeDuff are still being planned.

Loved ones will hold a memorial for Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff on Thursday, May 19 at 6612 Clinton Avenue, starting at 6 p.m.

