Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Family of teen shooting victim asks for those responsible to come forward

By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking information to help make an arrest in a weekend shooting that sent a high school senior to the hospital just days before his graduation.

Shayla White’s son, Braxton, is a 17-year-old honor student and outstanding athlete at Texas High School. The teen is now recovering after becoming a victim of gun violence.

[RELATED: 2 shootings reported in Texarkana within an hour of each other early Sunday morning; 2 teens injured]

“Not only being a victim, but he is a victor because he is still here and I am grateful to God that I am able to see my son and not view my son,” she said.

Police said Braxton was leaving an after-prom party around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, when multiple shots were fired. One of those shots hit the teen. The party was at an AirBnB in the 2400 block of Brookridge Street.

Those responsible for the shooting are still at-large, and Braxton’s family is asking for help in finding the shooter.

“I know my son will go on to do great things. Maybe the shooter, your life can be saved, and that is our prayer,” said Cedell White, Braxton’s father.

Braxton should be able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma on May 28. From there, he will attend Missouri Western University on a football scholarship.

“I am just so grateful to Dog that my son it still here. The gun violence needs to stop,” said Shayla.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact TAPD.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
The blaze May 13, 2022, that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House in Shreveport is being...
Arson suspected as possible cause of fire that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House

Latest News

U.S. Dept. of Labor awards $1.5 M grant to Shreveport Housing Authority
Q&A: Candidates speak on race for Texas Democratic Congressional Representative of District 1
Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old sports medicine doctor, was voted most likely to succeed when he...
Schools laud alum’s actions as heroic
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
5-year-old recovering after being hit by stray bullet; Allendale residents say they fear crime daily