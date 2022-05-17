Family of teen shooting victim asks for those responsible to come forward

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking information to help make an arrest in a weekend shooting that sent a high school senior to the hospital just days before his graduation.

Shayla White’s son, Braxton, is a 17-year-old honor student and outstanding athlete at Texas High School. The teen is now recovering after becoming a victim of gun violence.

“Not only being a victim, but he is a victor because he is still here and I am grateful to God that I am able to see my son and not view my son,” she said.

Police said Braxton was leaving an after-prom party around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, when multiple shots were fired. One of those shots hit the teen. The party was at an AirBnB in the 2400 block of Brookridge Street.

Those responsible for the shooting are still at-large, and Braxton’s family is asking for help in finding the shooter.

“I know my son will go on to do great things. Maybe the shooter, your life can be saved, and that is our prayer,” said Cedell White, Braxton’s father.

Braxton should be able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma on May 28. From there, he will attend Missouri Western University on a football scholarship.

“I am just so grateful to Dog that my son it still here. The gun violence needs to stop,” said Shayla.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact TAPD.

