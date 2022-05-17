Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
The blaze May 13, 2022, that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House in Shreveport is being...
Arson suspected as possible cause of fire that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House

Latest News

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by...
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame