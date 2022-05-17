Getting Answers
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex

Another bullet entered a residence occupied by a 90-year-old couple
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May 16, 2022, at Canaan Village Apartments in the 1900 block of Patzman Street in Shreveport, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a stray bullet, authorities said.

It happened the night of Monday, May 16 at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The child was in an apartment when a gun battle erupted outside at the complex in the 1900 block of Patzman Street, authorities said. The bullet struck the child in the leg.

Another bullet entered an apartment occupied by a 90-year-old couple who have lived all their lives in Allendale. Neither was injured.

At this point, authorities have said nothing further about the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime. And Councilman Jerry Bowman said he’s willing to add up to $2,000 to double the reward.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

