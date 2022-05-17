Bossier City launching new Military Community Champion initiative

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce made an announcement Tuesday, May 17 about its new Military Community Champion program.

Chamber officials say the program will promote businesses, schools, and community organizations that have made a commitment to support the military community in Bossier.

Willis-Knighton Health System and Barksdale Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the initiative.

The goal of the program is to let military service members and their families know which businesses will employ military spouses and create opportunities for active military members and veterans alike.

“When a business chooses to participate in this program, it is a way of supporting our military by providing resources that assist them in caring for their families,” said Lisa Johnson, president/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “There is no greater way to say thank you to our military families for keeping us safe than providing resources for our military members to care for their own families. As businesses participate in this program, they also contribute to the economic growth of our area by supporting our largest employer in the region, Barksdale Air Force Base, along with all of our military reserve units.”

