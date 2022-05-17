Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Bossier City launching new Military Community Champion initiative

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce introduced its much-anticipated...
On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce introduced its much-anticipated Military Community Champion program.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce made an announcement Tuesday, May 17 about its new Military Community Champion program.

Chamber officials say the program will promote businesses, schools, and community organizations that have made a commitment to support the military community in Bossier.

Willis-Knighton Health System and Barksdale Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the initiative.

The goal of the program is to let military service members and their families know which businesses will employ military spouses and create opportunities for active military members and veterans alike.

“When a business chooses to participate in this program, it is a way of supporting our military by providing resources that assist them in caring for their families,” said Lisa Johnson, president/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “There is no greater way to say thank you to our military families for keeping us safe than providing resources for our military members to care for their own families. As businesses participate in this program, they also contribute to the economic growth of our area by supporting our largest employer in the region, Barksdale Air Force Base, along with all of our military reserve units.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
The blaze May 13, 2022, that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House in Shreveport is being...
Arson suspected as possible cause of fire that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House

Latest News

2 shootings reported in Texarkana within an hour of each other early Sunday morning; 2 juveniles injured
City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday (May 17) recommended a short-term return to...
New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge
City health director warns of summer COVID-19 surge on Tuesday, May 17
City health director warns of summer COVID-19 surge on Tuesday, May 17
After possible record highs during the work week we are expecting changes for your weekend.
Record heat possible for ArkLaTex