Bossier City Council approves 6-month trial run for SporTran expansion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bus service is coming to south Bossier City.

A couple months ago, the discussion on adding Bossier to SporTran’s route was on and off again. However, on Tuesday, May 17, Bossier City Council unanimously approved a six-month trial run for the expansion.

“I feel that the bus routes are needed in south Bossier. We’re growing. There’s a lot of people in that area that don’t have a vehicle that are having to go other places to catch public transportation. I think it’s a very good deal. We’re setting this up as a six-month trial period. We’ll come back and meet after 180 days. We’ll look at the data and see where it all stands. We may keep some stops; we may delete some stops that are being underutilized,” said Councilman Brian Hammons.

Twelve additional stops will be added starting next month.

SporTran will add 12 stops in Bossier for their trial run expansion. (KSLA)

“I think it’s going to be a great time. We’re going to put forth and show that this is an actual route that’s needed here in Bossier City. We’re not looking to increase their budget here. We’re looking to go forward and make sure that the citizens in Shreveport and Bossier have this service. There are citizens in Shreveport that will use this route, as well, and citizens in Bossier that will use this route to get to Shreveport,” said Dinero Washington, CEO of SporTran.

