8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 15-year-old Ohio boy is in jail after he shot his father during an argument about his bedtime, according to police.

The eighth grader, who is not being named because he is a minor, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of felonious assault and auto theft. He is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Court Detention Center.

Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape said the 45-year-old victim was shot once in the stomach and is expected to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police responded to the shooting on Wednesday when a 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and said her 15-year-old stepbrother shot his father, according to a recording of the call released to WXIX.

Pape said following the shooting, the teen walked to a nearby business, stole a car then drove more than 100 miles to Lexington, Kentucky, where his mom lives.

Officers in Lexington, along with a SWAT team for backup, went to the mom’s home, Pape said. The SWAT team was never needed, he said, as the 15-year-old surrendered peacefully and is now in custody.

It’s still not clear where the teen got the gun, according to police.

“We believe him to be a substantial flight risk and would prefer that he remain locked up,” Pape said.

The teen’s defense attorney, mother and older brother all asked Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe to release him Monday.

His attorney wanted the teen turned over “to whichever guardian is able to take him today” and noted it was his first contact with the court.

The teen’s older brother agreed, telling the magistrate, “We just want him to have a good environment around him because (he) is not a bad kid. He just may have had some issues that he was going through but (he) is not a bad kid at all.”

His mother requested that he be allowed to return to her home in Lexington, where police arrested him hours after the shooting and recovered the gun. However, Igoe said due to the nature of the case, it was not possible to release the teen to his mother because she lives out of state.

The teen’s father was firm that he couldn’t return to his home. The teen went there six months ago at his mother’s request, she told the court.

“He can’t stay with me, your honor. It’s pretty much self-explanatory to see where I’m at,” the father said, visible on camera in what appeared to be a hospital room with medical equipment where he is still recovering from the shooting. “I feel like these little problems been popping up and up, and I feel like it’s a slap on the wrist to let him out right now.”

Igoe said the only way she would consider releasing the teen is if there is a plan with a place for him to stay in Hamilton County, Ohio. His mother said his late grandfather’s wife might be a possibility.

Igoe set a hearing for next Tuesday to give his family and attorney an opportunity to return to court with a plan.

Hamilton County Assistant Juvenile Court Prosecutor Jon Halvonik asked the court to hold the teen due to the serious nature of the charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

