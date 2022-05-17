5-year-old recovering after being hit by stray bullet; Allendale residents say they fear crime daily

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, May 16, a 5-year-old child was shot in the leg by a stray bullet that went through their home.

The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. The child is expected to be okay.

Residents in the area said they live in fear of violent crime every day.

“It happened in broad daylight and that’s a doggone shame. You can’t even let the kids outside playing because they want to shoot other people. Ain’t nobody doing nothing, not even the police. They ain’t doing what they supposed to be doing. If they was then they would stop this. Won’t nobody be doing this is they were out here doing their job,” said resident Priscilla Williams.

