5-year-old recovering after being hit by stray bullet; Allendale residents say they fear crime daily

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May 16, 2022, at Canaan Village Apartments in the 1900 block of Patzman Street in Shreveport, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, May 16, a 5-year-old child was shot in the leg by a stray bullet that went through their home.

The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. The child is expected to be okay.

Residents in the area said they live in fear of violent crime every day.

“It happened in broad daylight and that’s a doggone shame. You can’t even let the kids outside playing because they want to shoot other people. Ain’t nobody doing nothing, not even the police. They ain’t doing what they supposed to be doing. If they was then they would stop this. Won’t nobody be doing this is they were out here doing their job,” said resident Priscilla Williams.

