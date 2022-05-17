Getting Answers
2 shootings reported in Texarkana within an hour of each other early Sunday morning; 2 teens injured

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within about an hour of each other during the early morning hours on Sunday, May 15.

The first one happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of N Stateline Avenue. Police say a female juvenile victim was found sitting in the front passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Wallace Stewart, 18, has been arrested in connection with this shooting and charged with second-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Then about an hour later, officers were called out to the Bishop St. Michael Medical Center about someone with a gunshot wound. There, they found an 18-year-old male victim. All they know is the teen says he was leaving a party in the 2400 block of Brookridge Drive when multiple shots were fired at him. One hit him.

Police are still looking for possible suspects in this case.

