Wife in custody after allegedly shooting husband in head, killing him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting during the early morning hours of Monday, May 16.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Regent Street between Hudson and Walker streets just minutes after 3 a.m. The fire department also responded to the scene.

Police say a woman is in custody, while her husband is dead after being shot in the head.

A woman is in custody after reportedly shooting her husband in the head, killing him. It happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. (KSLA)

An arson investigator also responded to the scene. No other information is available right now. This story will be updated when more is known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.