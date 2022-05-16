Getting Answers
Shreveport Water and Sewerage customer service, dispatch phone lines out of service

Here’s the number to the backup system
(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport Water and Sewerage Department customer service and dispatch telephone lines are expected to be out of service until Monday afternoon.

There’s an outage because a fiber optic line was accidentally cut by a tree trimmer, according to a notice from the city.

“Our utility partner is working on the restoration and says the system should be back to normal operations by Monday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, anyone with a water or sewerage emergency is being asked to call (318) 525-5922. The backup system has only one telephone line, so customers may experience a delay.

If you need to make a payment, you can do that on the City of Shreveport’s website or at a payment location.

