More intense heat this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking more above average temperatures and highs in the 90s along with sunny skies. While the work week is looking very hot there could be some light at the end of the tunnel once we get to the weekend in the form of a cold front that could sweep through the region. After more than a week of a pattern in holding formation we are tracking a potent cold front that will sweep down from the Rockies and could bring an end to our above average temperature streak starting this Saturday with highs around 80. Showers and storms could dominate the early weekend before sunshine would return for Sunday.

We are tracking some hot weather on the way this week for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for more warm temperatures to start the week. We did have overnight thunderstorms at the edges of the viewing area, but Shreveport was able to stay dry overnight. During the day we are expecting clouds to slowly break, and while we will see some sunshine it won’t be a perfectly clear day across the region. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with elevated humidity.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more intense heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the low to mid-90s with near record heat not out of the question. While we are expecting some very toasty temperatures each day should have at least some cloud cover for the region. But you will still need to be careful if you are planning prolonged period of time outside.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend is when out weather will start to take more of an active turn for the ArkLaTex. A cold front sweeping out of the Rockies will makes its way onto the Plains Friday, and could help bring the potential of showers and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and evening for the ArkLaTex. More wet weather is possible Saturday morning and early afternoon before we would start to dry out heading into the evening hours. High temperatures behind the front will be much cooler with temperatures potentially not getting out of the 70s. Sunday looks like a great day with highs around 80, no humidity, and ample sunshine.

In the meantime, get ready for more intense heat on the way this week! Have a great Monday!

