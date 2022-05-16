Getting Answers
More heat this week with relief on its way

By Grant Roberts
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot again this week. Thankfully though they will not stay that way for too much longer. A much needed cold front will arrive this weekend to drop temperatures a bit.

This evening will be nice and dry with a few passing clouds. There should be plenty of sunshine creating a beautiful sunset. Temperatures are not terrible in the upper 80s early on then will fall to the lower 80s and upper 70s by early tonight. It’s the humidity that makes it feel so much worse. That will continue for several days.

Overnight, the few clouds will remain, and maybe build up some more by sunrise. It will still be nice and dry with no rain. Temperatures will be warm and a little muggy and only cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot and mostly sunny day. The clouds in the morning will clear away and the sunshine wins out for the day. Temperatures will be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. This will put us back near record territory. As of now we are forecast to break the record, but we will wait and see. Regardless, it will be hot and only feel hotter thanks to the humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be hot and dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s close to the record set back all the way from the 1800s! Difference on these days is that there will be a few more clouds providing a little shade. I do not expect a single drop of rain though.

Friday will just about be the same. It will be hot and dry with a few passing clouds. There is a 20% chance of rain though. Some showers could build their way in by the evening and overnight hours. It will not be a washout, but something to watch for. We will also be watching for the potential for severe weather. Right now there is a slight risk for severe weather for northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. Strong winds and large hail are the most likely threats.

The isolated rain and storms will continue overnight and on into Saturday. There will not be rain everywhere, but there could be some heavy downpours. I’d say it will be mostly in the morning when we see the most showers and storms. This is when a cold front will be passing through. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day, but it is not enough to cancel any plans.

The rain will be gone by Sunday, and so will the extreme heat! Temperatures this weekend will be back to near average with highs in the 80s! Even the humidity will be lower by Sunday! Therefore, this weekend is looking fantastic! If you are planning anything outdoors, Sunday is easily the better day with no rain expected and lower temperatures/humidity.

Have a great week and stay cool in the heat!

