Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for traveling from Florida to Vietnam to engage in sex acts with a number of Vietnamese minors he had met and talked to over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

Day traveled from Florida to Vietnam on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 to engage in sex acts with minor Vietnamese boys, according to court documents and statements made related to Day’s plea and sentencing.

Day flew back and forth to Vietnam under the guise of being an English teacher, the documents say. Some boys were introduced to Day as their English teacher while others were allegedly promised money and gifts.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations agents in Tampa and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative was launched in 2006 by the DOJ.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or at its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from...
3 Ware Youth Detention Center escapees, security guard captured in Houston
No word on charges at this time.
Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as...
Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say
The blaze May 13, 2022, that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House in Shreveport is being...
Arson suspected as possible cause of fire that destroyed the historic C.C. Antoine House
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Over 50 extremist or anti-semitic incidents reported in Louisiana over last 18 months