ArtBreak wraps up its comeback run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Kids in Caddo Parish got a chance to show off their creative side this weekend at ArtBreak.

The event made its three-day comeback after being shut down due to COVID-19 the past two years.

The festival celebrates Caddo students’ artistic abilities. This year’s event featured more than 2,500 visual projects from kindergarteners through 12th-graders, hands-on activities, performances and awards.

“I kind of knew that I was gonna make it in because I made it the last year,” said Austin Ayers, a third-grader who was one of the many artists at ArtBreak.

Joseph Thrash said, “We were just here to look at me and my brother’s art and poem.”

Some people traveled from different parts of the country to enjoy the activities.

“Just the sheer amount of it and all the creativity looks so nice,” they said. “The color is gorgeous. I like events like this because you see supported young children and young artists like do something.”

Jerry Davenport has been a part of this event for 26 years.

“Growing up as a young artist, trying to learn from artists and now I’m able to teach kids. I do it every day, and it’s the promise I made if I became an artist I would teach art.”

