Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A heavily-armed man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, who was later wounded by deputies after a nearly four-hour standoff on Saturday, May 14, has been identified.

Henry Williams III was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on several charges including second-degree murder, simple battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Henry Williams III (EBRSO)

During the standoff, on West Chalfont Drive near Millerville in Baton Rouge, dozens of shots were exchanged between the suspect and deputies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect had a shield over his face and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The standoff ended when deputies wounded the man. He was transported to a hospital but was expected to survive.

SWAT is on scene after a shooting suspect barricades himself inside his home on West Chalfont Drive. (WAFB)

Investigators say the suspect shot his neighbor, Ronald Leduff, 25, around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Chalfont Drive.

Eyewitnesses said Leduff was casually speaking with his neighbors and checking his mailbox when the suspect, who lived across the street, made a comment toward him and then proceeded to cross the street and come onto Leduff’s property.

The suspect was reportedly dressed in black clothing, wearing a ski mask and what appeared to be a ballistic vest, and had a handgun holstered to his side, according to eyewitness accounts.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with Leduff, which led to a fistfight and then the suspect arming himself with the handgun.

Leduff, who was unarmed, ran away, but as he fled, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking him, according to eyewitness accounts.

The suspect reportedly fled and barricaded himself inside his residence.

Leduff was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died as a result of the shooting injuries.

Following the shooting of Leduff, deputies set up a perimeter and worked to get the suspected shooter out of his residence, said an EBRSO spokesperson.

According to EBRSO, the suspect fired at deputies who then fired back.

According to arrest documents, Williams previously pled guilty after being arrested in 2005 for the battery of a police officer.

