Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A quiet East Texas neighborhood was rattled with the sound of gunfire Saturday night, leaving one man dead.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday off of U.S. Highway 259 in Kilgore in the 800 block of Sceyne Road.

Witnesses said the man arrived at a home in the area, and he already had a visible leg wound.

At some point, shots were fired.

A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Kilgore police arrived to cordon off the area and interview possible witnesses in an effort to determine who may have been involved in the shooting.

“Around 6 p.m., we received a call of shots fired on Sceyne street. As officers arrived they found one male down in the front yard,” said Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter. “It appeared that he’d driven into the driveway. And at that point, he was contacted by individuals, shots were fired, and they drove away. At this time it’s an active scene.”

Police are searching for suspects at this time.

The body was taken to Tyler for an autopsy.

“At this time, we will not release any additional information,” a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page stated. “We believe this to be an isolated event.”

