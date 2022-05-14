Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash

The victims were all from southeast Louisiana.
No word on charges at this time.
No word on charges at this time.(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people are dead and six injured following a crash in the Ozarks.

Dispatchers got the call just after 6 p.m. on May, 12. The crash took place on Interstate 40 west at mile marker 21 in Crawford County, Arkansas. The weather was clear and the roads were dry.

The Arkansas Department of Safety’s initial narrative on the incident claims that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40. A group of six motorcycles was traveling west in the left lane when the pickup struck motorcyclists.

Deceased:

  • Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, La.
  • Leonard Lemar, Jr., 46, of Slidell La.
  • Malinda Shano, 50, Terryton, La.

Injured:

  • Jennifer Couvillion, 42 of Lafitte, La.
  • Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, La.
  • Larry Alexie, 48, of Lafitte, La.
  • Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell, La.

Ark. Department of Public Safety identified the driver as Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, Oklahoma. He was the lone occupant. Santos and a pedestrian were injured.

No word on charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Stacey G. Wilhite
Bossier City man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin...
C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
1 woman dead after wreck in Bienville Parish; car seat saves infant
Former RRPSO deputy arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records