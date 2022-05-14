Getting Answers
KSLA staff joins community for ‘Paint Your Heart Out’ event

KSLA team participates in 'Paint Your Heart Out' event.
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport hosted the annual Paint Your Heart Out event on Saturday, May 14.

The program is designed to provide painting and minor exterior repairs to the homes of low-income elderly and disabled citizens within the city. As many as 50 to 75 homes received a well-deserved facelift.

The homeowners also received smoke detectors and dead-bolt locks free of charge.

“It’s great, between SPD’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau and KSLA’s team, I think we made a great team out here. It’s stuff like this where I can give back to the community, especially the area that I’m working, builds a better connection between me as an officer and the community that I’m primarily working in. I love it,” said Officer Brittany Willis.

Hundreds of volunteers across the city teamed up to complete the work, including members of the KSLA News 12 staff.

