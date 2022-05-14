Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Grieving Northshore mother of donor meets Louisiana teen saved by receiving her son’s heart

Maria Peters Clark meets Jean Paul Marceaux for the first time, the teen who received her late...
Maria Peters Clark meets Jean Paul Marceaux for the first time, the teen who received her late son's heart.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Maria Peters Clark lost her 25-year-old son Nicholas to a car accident in September 2020.

In an emotional meeting Saturday (May 14) at a Metairie restaurant, she finally got to meet the New Iberia boy in whose chest her late son’s heart continues to beat.

“I’m just feeling so much love and joy,” Clark said. “Because I know when Nick came to me at 18 when he got his (driver’s) license, he was doing a little dance and he told me if anything were to happen to him, to spread him like the stars.”

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) helped set up this monumental meeting between the two families.

Candice Armstrong and her 14-year-old son Jean Paul Marceaux brought a stethoscope with them, so Clark could hear her son’s heart beat within Marceaux’s chest.

“Oh my gosh! It’s so strong! Just to know that it’s in him,” Clark said as she listened to the heartbeat.

“His heart has given life to this young little boy and his family, and so many others. I’ve gotten letters from tissue recipients and his kidney (recipient).”

Even Nicholas’ eyes are helping others see, Clark said.

“He’s given sight to two different women,” she said. “You get that call, and the doctors tell you that there’s nothing they can do for your loved one, and you have to make a choice.”

Armstrong said her appreciation was deep for what Clark had to endure.

“Of course, the conflicting realities of that day will never leave me,” Armstrong said. “And just knowing that, through their greatest pain, they decided to still give.”

Jean Paul Marceaux suffered from a virus that affected his heart when he was just 2 years old.

This is his second heart transplant, but now he’s as strong and healthy as ever.

“I like to play baseball,” he said. “I want to be on a baseball team. I like to ride my bike.”

Armstrong said of their meeting, “I just hope it gives (Clark) some comfort, that’s my ultimate hope.”

While the wound of losing a child can never fully heal, Clark said that on Saturday, her heart was full.

“I’m happy to know that this young man can live a healthy life and be vibrant and, you know, just continue on his life,” Clark said. “And I’m just so honored to be a part of that.”

For more information on how to become an organ donor, click the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Stacey G. Wilhite
Bossier City man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin...
C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office received a call...
3 teen inmates escape from Ware Youth Detention Center; security guard sought
No word on charges at this time.
Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway