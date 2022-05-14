Getting Answers
Former RRPSO deputy arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records

(WRDW)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a former deputy with the Red River Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office and injuring public records.

On April 28, the sheriff’s office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The crash occurred on U.S. Hwy. 71 at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 84.

The deputy was identified as Melvin Reliford, 29. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the crash was reported. A warrant was submitted and approved for Reliford’s arrest.

On Friday, May 13, he turned himself in and was booked into the Red River Parish Jail on one count of malfeasance in office and one count of injuring public records.

LSP/BFO will serve as the lead investigating agency. The investigation is active and ongoing.

