A few weekend showers and storms possible; more hot and dry weather next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We had a few showers and storms this morning but conditions will clear and dry out for the afternoon.

Today: morning temperatures are in the 70s, probably the best and most comfortable time to get anything done in and outdoors. Highs will eventually make their way into the upper 80s and low 90s. Later this evening after 6pm and through the late evening hours, showers and storms will move from north to south in the ArkLaTex. Not everyone will see rain or storms. There is a Marginal risk, level one out of 5, that an isolated storm may become strong to severe with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Rain chances will fade away Saturday night and are not expected to come back on Sunday morning. So as you head out the door to work or church, conditions should be very dry. Sunny skies will be back through the day with the heat turned up just a tad more. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We could see a couple of storms later Sunday night, but the forecast as we head through much of next week is just looking hot and dry. Temperatures most of the week are expected in the mid 90s and could threaten some record highs at times. Overnight lows will run mainly in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

