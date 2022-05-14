Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

A few weekend showers and storms possible; more hot and dry weather next week

By Jessica Moore
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We had a few showers and storms this morning but conditions will clear and dry out for the afternoon.

Today: morning temperatures are in the 70s, probably the best and most comfortable time to get anything done in and outdoors. Highs will eventually make their way into the upper 80s and low 90s. Later this evening after 6pm and through the late evening hours, showers and storms will move from north to south in the ArkLaTex. Not everyone will see rain or storms. There is a Marginal risk, level one out of 5, that an isolated storm may become strong to severe with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Rain chances will fade away Saturday night and are not expected to come back on Sunday morning. So as you head out the door to work or church, conditions should be very dry. Sunny skies will be back through the day with the heat turned up just a tad more. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We could see a couple of storms later Sunday night, but the forecast as we head through much of next week is just looking hot and dry. Temperatures most of the week are expected in the mid 90s and could threaten some record highs at times. Overnight lows will run mainly in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Stacey G. Wilhite
Bossier City man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin...
C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

Weekend forecast features rain and heat
Weekend forecast
More heat and a few weekend storms
A little weekend rain, but look for more heat next week
A few Saturday storms
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
More heat and a few weekend storms
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update