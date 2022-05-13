Train crash closes Highway 169 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A busy roadway is closed in Caddo Parish after an SUV hauling a trailer attempted to cross a train track at the wrong time.

La. Highway 169 is closed at McGee Road after a train crashed into an SUV hauling a car on a trailer behind it.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that no one was injured. The road will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.