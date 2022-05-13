Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin...
C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center offering baby formula to parents who take classes
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
Oreo Pride Month cookie
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say