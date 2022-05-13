Man convicted after killing victim with crossbow, dumping body in park in 2020

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man accused of killing another man with a crossbow in the Broadmoor area, then dumping the body at a Caddo Parish lakeside park back in early 2020 has been convicted in Caddo District Court.

On May 12, 2022, Daniel Ralph Haire, 27, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury consisting of seven women and five men. The incident happened back on Feb. 29, 2020. Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, was killed. On Thursday, Haire was also convicted as charged of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

The district attorney’s office says Nordby suffered a fatal, penetrating wound from a broadhead crossbow arrow. His body was found wrapped in comforters at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park at the end of Wallace Lake Road in the southern part of the parish. A passerby discovered the body and called 911. Investigators searched Haire’s home in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue and found bedding that matched what the body was wrapped in.

Haire was arrested after a traffic stop; a crossbow and rifle were found in his car. During a recorded interview, the DA’s office says Haire said he had invited Nordby to his home and shot him with the crossbow. He also admitted to wrapping the body in the comforters, putting it in a trashcan, and with the help of a friend (Dillon Charles Brown), putting it first in a dumpster on River Bend Road, then moving it to Wallace Lake Road.

Haire is scheduled to return to Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom on May 23 for sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction, and at least five and up to 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the weapons conviction.

