A little weekend rain, but look for more heat next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Showers and a few storms may take the spotlight away from the heat on Saturday, but more unseasonably hot conditions are expected throughout next week.

A stray shower or storm may develop in a few spots across the ArkLaTex through early evening. Most of us will stay dry though. Any chance of rain is expected to dry up as temperatures begin cooling off this evening. Temperatures will fall out of the 90s and back through the 80s this evening.

Skies will stay clear to partly cloudy overnight with temperatures eventually hitting the 60s to near 70 by Saturday morning.

We’ll start off with some sunshine on Saturday, but look for clouds to build into the afternoon. A few showers and storms are expected, but the coverage of rain will be spotty. A couple of storms could be strong with some gusty wind possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The chance for rain is around 30%. Temperatures will heat up outside of any showers with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will fade away Saturday night and are not expected to come back on Sunday. We’ll wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny and hot conditions. Highs Sunday will get back into the low to mid 90s in most areas.

We could see a couple of storms later Sunday night, but the forecast as we head through much of next week is just looking hot and dry. Temperatures most of the week are expected in the mid 90s and could threaten some record highs at times. Overnight lows will run mainly in the low 70s.

