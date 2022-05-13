Hit and miss showers tonight and Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday the 13th! As we close out the week we continue to track more above average heat for the ArkLaTex, something that is likely to continue through at least the end of next week. Along with the hot weather we are also expecting mainly dry weather with the exception of this evening as well as the daytime hours on Saturday as a subtle change in wind direction could help spur some hit and miss showers and thundershowers. Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking any real rain chances, but instead either record or near record heat on the way for the ArkLaTex.

We aren't going to get lucky with the heat on this Friday the 13th. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the this morning like every other day this week you want to make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking another hot day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are starting off again in the low 70s and will be moving up into the low 90s this afternoon along with mostly sunny skies through most of the day. While it won’t be oppressive outside you will definitely notice the humidity if you are going to be out and about this afternoon.

Heading into the evening hours tonight and Saturday we are tracking pop showers and thundershowers that will be moving through the region. First tonight a weak frontal boundary created by the East Coast low will be pushing in from our east and while the sun is still up early in the evening we could see a couple of showers develop, especially across the eastern half of the viewing area before fading later in the evening as we cool down. Saturday another airmass boundary will be moving in, this time from our north and we could see more hit and miss wet weather during the middle of the day. Not everyone will see relief from the heat and we are still expecting above average temperatures over the weekend, though we could stay under 90 Saturday depending on how much cloud cover and showers we get. Sunday should see us quickly return to the 90s with more on the way next week.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more heat, and dry weather ahead for the region all week long. Temperatures look to be in the mid-90s with the potential for some record highs on the table all through the week. The humidity will be elevated, but not completely out of control for the region by May standards. We are not really tracking ANY rain chances until at least next weekend so keep the sunglasses at the ready.

In the meantime, if you are heading out tonight in the eastern half of the viewing area grab an umbrella just in case. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.