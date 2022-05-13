Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin...
C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center offering baby formula to parents who take classes
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
Oreo Pride Month cookie